Berks County Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In 2009 Car Crash

A Berks County man who was a passenger in a car that struck a utility pole about 13 years ago died from paraplegia complications on Monday, Sept. 12, authorities said.

Duane J. Richard, of Hereford, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest just after 4 p.m. He was 57.

Richard suffered paraplegia-related injuries after the car he was riding in veered off the road and struck a utility pole on Fisher Road and Hopkins Road in Lewes, Delaware on Oct. 25, 2009, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

His manner of death was determined to be accidental.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.