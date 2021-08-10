Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Berks Authorities ID Pedestrian In Deadly Wyomissing Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Wyomissing police
Wyomissing police Photo Credit: Wyomissing PD/FACEBOOK

Authorities in Berks County have identified the 37-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by a car in Wyomissing late Wednesday night.

Charles Cleaford, of Reading, was walking southbound on State Hill Road when an SUV traveling northbound hit him, WFMZ reports citing the Berks County Coroner's Office and Wyomissing police.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation.

However, no charges have been filed since police say they do not know for sure whether he was crossing the road or walking along the road, the outlet says.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.