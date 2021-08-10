Berks Authorities ID Pedestrian In Deadly Wyomissing Crash

Authorities in Berks County have identified the 37-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by a car in Wyomissing late Wednesday night.

Charles Cleaford, of Reading, was walking southbound on State Hill Road when an SUV traveling northbound hit him, WFMZ reports citing the Berks County Coroner's Office and Wyomissing police.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation.

However, no charges have been filed since police say they do not know for sure whether he was crossing the road or walking along the road, the outlet says.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

