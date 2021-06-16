Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested For Selling Cocaine, More In Reading

A suspected drug dealer was arrested Monday on accusations he trafficked cocaine and other drugs in Reading, authorities said.

Members of the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force initiated an investigation in the 200 block of 6th Street in April 2021, according to Chief County Detective Michael Gombar.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Xavier Anthony Rivera-Ramos, 34, allegedly made cocaine deals with customers in the 200 block of 6th Street, Gombar said.

Investigators then obtained and issued a search warrant for Rivera-Ramos' first-floor apartment on 6th street on Monday, June 14, Gombar said.

Following a search of the home, detectives seized one plastic bag containing approximately 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 16 packets of suspected marijuana, and miscellaneous packaging material, cutting agents and related drug paraphernalia, Gombar said.

The seized drugs were valued at $16,400, authorities said.

Investigators also recovered $2,435,00 in cash believed to be proceeds from the drug sales, Gombar said.

Rivera-Ramos was apprehended on the corner of 6th and Elm Streets that afternoon, authorities said.

Rivera-Ramos was transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center, for processing on Monday.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magisterial District Judge Sandra Fegley arraigned Rivera-Ramos and set bail at $200,000.

He is currently in Berks County Jail.

