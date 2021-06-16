Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: PA National Guardsman Charged With Smuggling Migrants Across Mexican Border
Police & Fire

Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested For Selling Cocaine, More In Reading

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Xavier A. Rivera-Ramos
Xavier A. Rivera-Ramos Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office

A suspected drug dealer was arrested Monday on accusations he trafficked cocaine and other drugs in Reading, authorities said.

Members of the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force initiated an investigation in the 200 block of 6th Street in April 2021, according to Chief County Detective Michael Gombar.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Xavier Anthony Rivera-Ramos, 34, allegedly made cocaine deals with customers in the 200 block of 6th Street, Gombar said.

Investigators then obtained and issued a search warrant for Rivera-Ramos' first-floor apartment on 6th street on Monday, June 14, Gombar said.

Following a search of the home, detectives seized one plastic bag containing approximately 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 16 packets of suspected marijuana, and miscellaneous packaging material, cutting agents and related drug paraphernalia, Gombar said.

The seized drugs were valued at $16,400, authorities said.

Investigators also recovered $2,435,00 in cash believed to be proceeds from the drug sales, Gombar said.

Rivera-Ramos was apprehended on the corner of 6th and Elm Streets that afternoon, authorities said.

Rivera-Ramos was transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center, for processing on Monday.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magisterial District Judge Sandra Fegley arraigned Rivera-Ramos and set bail at $200,000.

He is currently in Berks County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.