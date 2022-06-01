Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

4 Hurt In I-78 Crash Involving SUV, Tractor-Trailer: State Police

Nicole Acosta
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police via Facebook

Four people were hurt in a crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer on I-78 Thursday morning, authorities said.

The SUV was traveling eastbound in the left lane near mile marker 32.1 in Windsor Township (Berks County) when it swerved into the right lane, and rear-ended a tractor-trailer around 10:20 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The SUV then flipped onto its driver's side and skidded until it came to a stop against the center median, state police said.

The 37-year-old male SUV driver from Florida was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest with unknown injuries, as were a 23-year-old female passenger, a three-year-old female passenger, and a one-year-old male passenger, state police said.

The 64-year-old male tractor-trailer driver was uninjured, according to police.

Shoemakersville Fire Department assisted Pennsylvania State Police at the scene.

