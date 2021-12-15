Contact Us
4 Dead In I-78 Crashes Just Hours Apart: State Police

At the first crash scene.
At the first crash scene. Photo Credit: NBC10 Philadelphia

Four people were killed in two separate crashes -- one involving a school bus -- hours apart on I-78 in Berks County, authorities said.

The first crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the eastbound lanes of I-78 in Tilden Township, Pennsylvania state police said. Footage from this crash scene was streamed live by NBC10.

Four vehicles, including a school bus, were involved, police said. The driver of an empty school bus failed to come to a stop in a construction zone with a lane closure and struck a Chevrolet Cruze.

The collision caused the car to become lodged underneath the bus, police said. The bus driver then hit a Nissan Xterra, pushing it into a tractor-trailer.

The 20-year-old male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, as well as his front-seat passenger, according to state police.

As a result of the crash, I-78 eastbound was closed and traffic was being diverted off exit 19 in Strausstown, state police said. 

The second wreck occurred right near that exit in Upper Tulpehocken Township around 10:30 p.m., authorities said. 

A tractor-trailer did not slow down for stopped traffic and struck a van, resulting in a chain-reaction crash that also involved a sedan, SUV, and another tractor-trailer, according to police.

A 24-year-old female sedan passenger from Reading, as well as the SUV driver, a 54-year-old man from Williamsport, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The highway was closed for several hours before reopening around 4 a.m. Wednesday, WFMZ reports.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

The crashes remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police at (610)-562-6885.

