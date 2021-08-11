Contact Us
3 People Hurt In Reading House Party Shooting, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Reading PD
Reading PD Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department

Three people were hurt in a shooting at a house party in Reading over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of North 12th Street around 4:05 a.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting, Reading police said.

During a fight, James Wright, 28, of Camp Hill, fired shots into a group at the party, and another person returned fire, according to police.

As a result of the gunfire, Wright and two other men were shot in the legs, police said. They are expected to survive.

Wright was charged with aggravated assault and related charges. 

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying any other individuals who may be involved.

Individuals can call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

