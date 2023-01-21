13-Year-Old Killed In Reading Fire, Officials Say

An early morning fire in Reading has left a 13-year-old girl dead and a 64-year-old man seriously injured, authorities have announced.

Fire officials were called to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 for a reported structure fire, the department said in a release.

Firefighters located both victims inside the home, authorities wrote. The man was rushed to Reading Hospital where he remains in critical condition, while the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, officials added.

