Breaking News: Snowblowing PA Man Struck Dead: Coroner
Police & Fire

1 Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Berks County Crash: PA State Police

Nicole Acosta
Read More Stories
Hamburg EMS
Hamburg EMS Photo Credit: Facebook/Hamburg EMS

One person was killed and another injured in a Berks County crash Monday, March 14, authorities said.

A 22-year-old Tamaqua man was driving south on Route 61 just south of Hughes Hill Road in Windsor Township when his car crossed the center lane and veered into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a car driven by a 57-year-old Wyomissing man around 6:45 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The 22-year-old man died at the scene, while the 57-year-old man was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, according to police.

Police say the victims' names will be released once their next of kin have been notified.

Northbound and southbound lanes were temporarily closed as crews investigated the scene.

