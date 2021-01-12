Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: COVID-19: First Case Of New Omicron Variant Identified In United States
Police & Fire

1 Hospitalized In Reading Shooting, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
800 block of Ritter Street
800 block of Ritter Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured one person in Reading on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ritter Street around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, Reading police chief Richard Tornielli said in a Wednesday release.

The victim, later identified as 28-year-old Oliver Espiritu, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators learned that an unidentified man approached Espiritu, who was sitting inside a car, and fired multiple shots at him, according to police.

The suspect then fled the area on foot, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610 -655-6246 or Crime Alert Berks County 877-373-9913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.