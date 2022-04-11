1 Dead, 1 Injured In Accident At Berks School Bus Stop

One man is dead and another hospitalized following a crash at a school bus stop in Berks County on Friday, Nov. 4, authorities announced.

First responders in Amity Township were dispatched to the 600 block of Old Swede Road/Route 662 just before 8 a.m., where a landscaping truck lost control and slammed into a car that had stopped for a school bus, police said.

The truck's front end was badly damaged in the collision, and a passenger was trapped inside for 30 minutes while rescue crews worked to free him, officials said.

The passenger, a 34-year-old Reading man, died from his injuries, while the driver, a 63-year-old man also from Reading, was hospitalized, authorities said.

The driver in the other car was not injured, they added.

A section of Old Swede Road/Route 662 was closed for about 90 minutes Friday morning as officials investigated the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.