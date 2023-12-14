That's according to a recently passed resolution from the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives, which lauds the Berks County native as having "transcended the role of pop star."

The resolution cleared the House by three votes on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the singer's 34th birthday.

The resolution "celebrat(es) Ms. Swift's recent selection as TIME Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year" and recognizes "her positive impact on Pennsylvania's economy, voter registration numbers, consumer protections, and pro-labor practices."

Swift was born in West Reading and grew up in the area, attending Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School before relocating with her parents to Nashville to pursue her musical career.

In May, during the Philadelphia shows of her worldwide Eras tour — reportedly the first in history to gross over $1 billion — Swift called the City of Brotherly Love her hometown.

"Philly was a dream, honestly," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for."

According to Pennsylvania legislators, Swift's tour "spurred an economic boom for every city she visited," including reportedly driving up home values in Pittsburgh.

Legislators said they "extend best wishes for her continued happiness and success and express gratitude for her contributions to our culture, our economy and our Commonwealth.

Swift does not appear to have addressed the resolution on her social media as of Thursday, Dec. 14.

