Laureldale officers were called to the 1400 block of Frush Valley Road three times for a disorderly man around early Sunday, April 14, District Attorney John T. Adams said.

Officers eventually found Angel Deleon on Rosedale Avenue south of Margaret Street, Adams said. An officer approached Deleon and told him to stop, but Deleon refused to comply with the officer’s commands and entered an alleyway located west of Rosedale Avenue — and ran from the officer, according to Adams.

As the officer followed, Deleon turned and pointed a handgun at the officer, police said. The officer drew his duty weapon and fired two rounds at Deleon. Deleon dropped his weapon and was arrested by the officer. The loaded handgun in Deleon's possession was recovered at the scene.

Deleon was taken to the Tower Health – Reading Hospital where he was treated and released for a minor facial abrasion which is believed to have been caused when he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

He was taken to the Berks County Sheriff’s Central Processing Center where he was later arraigned by MDJ Dean Patton. His bail was set at $200,000 secured. He is currently incarcerated at Berks County Jail.

The police officer involved in this incident sustained a laceration to his hand but refused medical treatment. The investigation into this incident by the Berks County Detectives is ongoing.

