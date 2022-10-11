Dad Found Dead In Abandoned PA Motel Had Been Mourning Loss Of Wife, Family Says

The 47-year-old man found dead at an abandoned motel in Montour County on Friday, Oct 7 had lost his wife only weeks before, his family said.

The remains of George W. Sholley III, of Berwick, were discovered late last week in a former Days Inn on Sheraton Road in Valley Township, near the intersection of I-80 and Route 54, state police told reporters from multiple outlets. No cause of death was announced, though investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the Daily Item.

According a GoFundMe campaign created by his daughter Rayona McNulty, Sholley was grieving the loss of his wife Kristi. Her obituary says she died "unexpectedly" early last month, and that she and George had been married for 10 years at the time of her death.

"George was a man of many, many layers but he had so much love and compassion to give to anyone that needed [it]," McNulty wrote. "He would take the shirt off his back for anyone. He loved us kids with every cell he had and loved my mother so much."

On his Facebook profile, Sholley said he had six children, including a son born in August. He penned a tribute to his late wife just weeks before his own death. "Life without you in it just ain't life," he wrote. "I love you forever and always."

Officials did not say how they were made aware of the remains at the motel, which has sat vacant since at least 2018.

