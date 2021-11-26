Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
News

Berks County Boy, 10, Shot, Killed During Target Practice, DA Says

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 10-year-old Berks County boy was shot and killed during target practice on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said.

Responders carried the boy out of the woods to an ambulance after he was shot near his home about 100 feet off Chestnut Street in Hereford Township around 1:30 p.m., they said.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest near Allentown, where he was pronounced dead.

District Attorney John Adams said the target shooter was “known to the child” and was among those interviewed by State Police as part of an ongoing investigation.

An autopsy reportedly was expected to be conducted on Saturday.

