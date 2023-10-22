From Dish Boy To Restaurant Owner: Berks Taco Shop Makes Yelp List Of 100 Best In America

Yelp has released its list of "Top 100 US Taco Spots 2023," and according to the rundown, one West Reading is a must-try.

Comalli Taqueria came in at No. 88.

Comalli's owner Erik Arizmendi worked in the industry for nearly two decades, working his way up from a dishwasher who dreamed of owning his own place, the website says. He later realized his passion for Mexican fare.

"During the early stages of concept, development, and research, I came across a clay griddle used to make tortillas and toasting nuts used for Mole," he writes. "This equipment has since become antiquated with the advancements in culinary technology; however, it was a quintessential part of a traditional Mexican kitchen and I felt there was no better way to pay homage to the origins of Mexican cuisine than to adopt its name – Comalli."

Comalli opened as a food truck in 2015 and went brick-and-mortar in 2019. That's when the shop's signature taco, El Gallo, was created. The taco is a breakdown of the chef's favorite breakfast dish combining chorizo and eggs.

How did Yelp come up with the list?

"We identified businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews," the website said. "If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest-rated location."

