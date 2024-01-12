The Fleetwood Area High School senior was killed after his car veered off Richmond Road in Richmond Township on Thursday morning, Jan. 11, WFMZ reported citing area police.

On GoFundMe.com, community members are organizing a memorial fund in Miller's honor.

"Benny Miller, a son, a brother, a family member, a teammate, and a friend to so many lost his life tragically this morning in a car accident," wrote campaign organizer April Morgan.

"This is one of those moments that you wish you just didn't have to think would even be a reality but today we lost one of our own."

Miller was a member of the Fleetwood Tigers varsity football team, playing as a nose guard and a guard in his final season, according to MaxPreps.The school's athletic association and others posted tributes in the teen's honor Thursday night.

"Our Tiger family is reaching out to our community to ask for help to alleviate any financial burden that may arise for the family," Morgan wrote. "It's in times like this we must come together as a small community AND family to help one another."

The crowdfunding effort has raised over $17,000 in less than 24 hours.

Click here to support Benjamin Miller's memorial fund on GoFundMe.com.

Editor's Note: Daily Voice has reached out to the police and the school after learning about this tragedy but has yet to hear back.

