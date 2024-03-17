Benjamin Woytas, 34, of Wilkes-Barre Township, is accused of distributing methamphetamine in Luzerne County in August 2023, said USA Gerard Karam in a release.

The maximum penalty for the charges is a 40-year prison term followed by supervised release and a fine, prosecutors said.

In addition to the FBI, the county Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Woytas was charged with drug possession in Hudson County, New Jersey, in 2020.

