Benjamin Woytas Indicted For Selling Methamphetamine

A federal grand jury indicted a Luzerne County man on drug trafficking charges this week, according to the US Attorney's Office. 

Benjamin Woytas in an undated mugshot from the Hudson County, New Jersey Sheriff's Office; Methamphetamine.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: DEA.gov // Hudson County (NJ) Sheriff's Office
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Benjamin Woytas, 34, of Wilkes-Barre Township, is accused of distributing methamphetamine in Luzerne County in August 2023, said USA Gerard Karam in a release. 

The maximum penalty for the charges is a 40-year prison term followed by supervised release and a fine, prosecutors said. 

In addition to the FBI, the county Drug Task Force investigated the case. 

Woytas was charged with drug possession in Hudson County, New Jersey, in 2020. 

