‘Beautiful Soul:’ Sudden Death Of PA Dad Kyle Aunkst, 33, Prompts Outpour Of Community Support

Kyle L. Aunkst, 33, of Muncy, passed away in his home on Friday, June 16, said loved ones in his obituary.

Now, community members are donating money to help his bereaved family members handle end-of-life costs and other expenses.

"None of us was planning for this," said his older sister Tyrennie on a GoFundMe page the day after his death. "I'm reaching out to see if maybe anyone would help us celebrate the life of Kyle Aunkst."

Neighbors heeded her call, raising over $1,100 for Kyle's memorial fund as of Tuesday, June 27. The money, Tyrennie says, will allow family members to grieve their loved one with a celebration of life.

"I don't want to call it a funeral, because that is so final," she wrote. "I really don't want to believe this at all."

Born in Williamsport to Larry and Sherry (Swank) Aunkst, the 33-year-old had attended Muncy High School and was most recently employed at Kidron Manufacturing in Montgomery as a fabricator, his obit says.

In addition to his parents and eldest sister, Kyle leaves behind a brother, Larry Jr., two daughters, Kylee M. and Aubrey N., and many extended relatives, loved ones wrote.

Family members said in his obituary they will remember Kyle's love of cooking, barbecuing, and cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Click here to support Kyle Aunkst's memorial fund on GoFundMe.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.