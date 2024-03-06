Light Rain Fog/Mist 53°

Antonio Dennard Murder: Jose Pizarro Arrested In NYC

The suspected gunman in the 2022 Muhlenberg murder of a former pro football player was arrested in Brooklyn on Tuesday, March 5, according to authorities. 

Antonio Dennard; Jose Pizarro

 Photo Credit: Twitter/Antonio Dennard // Berks County District Attorney's Office
The Berks County District Attorney's Office says Jose Daniel Pizarro, 26, was located in a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment by US Marshals and city police. 

Investigators believe Pizarro shot and killed 32-year-old Antonio Dennard at Legends bar on North 5th Street Highway early on Oct. 16, 2022. He was taken to Reading Hospital where he died from his wounds, Daily Voice reported.

Pizarro, of Reading, is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, the DA's Office said. Court records show he's charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and related counts. 

Dennard, who also lived in Berks County, was a cornerback for the Giants, the Green Bay Packers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants waived the athlete in May 2013.

