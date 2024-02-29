Kitrosser was an executive administrative assistant at financial services company Vanguard, according to her LinkedIn.

She had been a single mom since her husband David Kitrosser passed suddenly in 2019, her friends said.

"Shannon managed the lives of three beautiful children, a full-time job, two pets, and carrying the weight of her grief," wrote campaign organizer Anna Starner Meitzler on GoFundMe.

"While she wrestled with this monster nobly, grief chipped away at her ever so persistently, eventually manifesting in physical health complications."

"On February 17th, those health struggles proved to be too much."

To date, the crowdfunding has raised over $35,000 on behalf of Kitrosser's surviving children, 15-year-old Alex, 13-year-old Ryan, and 10-year-old Hannah. Meitzler said she launched the campaign after an outpouring of support from neighbors in the community.

"Many have reached out from near and far in a fervent desire to do something to help those she left behind, especially her children," the organizer wrote.

"There are many logistical nightmares to now address, finances being just one on the list as a mountain of paperwork to free up funds begins to grow."

The money, Meitzler said, will go toward the kids' basic necessities — "birthday outings, school lunches, summer camps, and everything in between."

"No amount of money can fix this situation — which is all any of us want — but it does make the days ahead a touch easier."

Click here to support the Kitrosser family on GoFundMe.com.

