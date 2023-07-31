18-Year-Old ID'd Following Crash On PA Route 924

On Facebook, loved ones identified the victim as 18-year-old Jenna M. Sallade.

The deadly crash happened in Shenandoah Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania Trooper David Beohm confirmed to Daily Voice.

"There was one fatality," Beohm said. "Two (people) were flown to Geisinger (Hospital) and one to Lehigh Valley Hospital/Cedar Crest."

All lanes of Route 924 from Frackville to Shenandoah were shut down for investigation Monday morning, but PennDOT traffic maps show the road was reopened by the afternoon.

According to Jenna's Facebook page, she lived in Ashland Borough, attended North Schuylkill Junior/Senior High School, and studied at Schuylkill Technology Center's South Campus.

She was originally from Reading, her profile says.

Friends and family members penned tributes in Sallade's memory on Monday.

"I'm at a loss of words," wrote one mourner. "I watched as she grew up from a cute little toddler to a beautiful young woman. "I love you Jenna and my heart is torn."

"My heart is so heavy, life is so short," said another. "I'm going to miss your hugs and that smile. I was just talking to you."

"Jenna Marie Sallade, you will be missed by everyone," wrote a third. "You always had a smile on your face, and you lit up every room you walked into."

