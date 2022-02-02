Wintry Mix Comes To Coat Mid-Atlantic Region

While the greater New England region is expecting snow, Pennsylvania and Maryland should prepare for rain, ice and a wintry mix of precipitation according to both the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.

A Dense Fog Advisory went into effect along US-15 and west of the Interstate 95 corridor in Maryland starting early Wednesday morning through 10 a.m., according to NWS.

As the freezing fog moves out rain moves in rain and freezing rain are expecting to start falling in the area Wednesday night through Friday, according to both outlets.

In Pennsylvania the precipitation falling will be rain and freezing rain in the south central and eastern areas, sleet, freezing rain in the north central and up to 6 inches of snow is expected across northern tier, according to the NWS.

Less snow and more ice is predicted along the Interstate 80 corridor with mostly cold rain in the southeast, light ice accumulation being possible, according to NWS.

The northern and central Pennsylvania, and northern and western Maryland are being called the "icy zone" of this long duration storm, according to AccuWeather.

A long duration winter storm brings all forms of wintry precipitation. Rain, freezing rain, sleet or ice pellets, and even snow are all likely to occur in this weather pattern.

The cold front will slowly move from the northwest to the southeast, so both outlets remind the public to be prepared for the weather as you can expect to see many precip transitions Wednesday through Friday.

This wintry mix prediction comes on the as the world's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter. No matter which meteorological predictor you prefer, it seems winter is sticking around a bit longer.

