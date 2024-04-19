Motorcyclist Flees At 150MPH+ From Traffic Stop: PA State Police

The male riders were spotted by Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg at mile marker 15.4 on Rt. 15 around 1:50 p.m. on April 14, as detailed in the release.

One of the motorcyclists stopped but the other "an unknown Hispanic male operating a new, all-white, Yamaha R6 motorcycle fled at speeds in excess of 150 MPH on US15 NB into York County," as state in the release.

Just before he fled from the state troopers, the wanted motorcyclist was at the Sheetz on Camp Letterman Drive, according to a separate release by the Adams County CrimeStoppers. The man was spotted on security camera wearing a black Oakley sweatshirt and dark-colored Alpine Star riding pants, as pictured above.

A reward of an unknown amount is available for information leading to the motorcyclist, the CrimeStoppers explained.

Anyone with information about this high-speed rider is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg, Tpr. (B.BLACK), at 717-334-8111 or Brblack@pa.gov, or the Adams County Crime stoppers hotline at 717-334-8057 or click here to submit a tip at accrimestoppers.com.

