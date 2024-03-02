Jad Michael McGuinness of Lawrenceville, VA was driving a 199 Dodge Ram 1500 rear-ended a marked PA State Police 2022 Dodge Charger at a red light at Route 30/York Road at its intersection with Smith Road at 8:38 p.m. on Feb. 25, Investigating trooper Michael Kishbach detailed in the release.

The name of the trooper stuck was not shared, but Kishbach noted the trooper was a man from Gettysburg.

Both the Trooper and McGuiness suffered minor injuries and were taken by Adams Regional EMS to Gettysburg Hospital, as Kisbach explained.

McGuinness was "determined to be operating his vehicle under the influence of alochol and taken into custody," Kishbach said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DUI and six summary traffic offenses, ourt records show.

He was released on $500 cash towards $5,000 in bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Tony J. Little at 8;30 a.m. on Feb. 26, according to his court docket. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Matthew Robert Harvey at 10:30 on April 3.

