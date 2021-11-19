Contact Us
4 Injured Steelers Players Out Of Sunday's Game

Jillian Pikora
T. J. Watt (left), Kevin Dotson (bottom center), Joe Haden (right), and Isaiahh Loudermilk (top center)
T. J. Watt (left), Kevin Dotson (bottom center), Joe Haden (right), and Isaiahh Loudermilk (top center) Photo Credit: Wikipedia (Erik Drost); Twitter (Isaiahh Loudermilk)

Four Pittsburgh Steelers won't play in Sunday's game and they are not the players you'd expect, according to NBC Pro Sports.

Linebacker T.J. Watt is out for a hip injury; Cornerback Joe Haden has a foot injury; Left guard Kevin Dotson has an ankle injury; and Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk has a groin injury.

Oddly enough, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are not on this latest  injury report, but they remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

It is expected neither will play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, meaning the team be down six players ahead of Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger did not play against Detroit last week either.

Click here to read more from NBC Pro Sports.

