2 Fully-Vaccinated Pittsburgh Steelers' Players Test Positive For COVID-19, ESPN Says

The second Pittsburgh Steelers' player has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three days, according to an ESPN report.

Minkah Annane Fitzpatrick Jr., 25, of New Jersey, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the outlet reports citing an unnamed source.

Fitzpatrick was scheduled to speak at a press conference Monday at noon but had to cancel due to the test result, according to ESPN.

If Fitzpatrick does not test positive in time to play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Charges, Tre Norwood would most likely play in his place, according to DKPittsburghSports.

Fitzpatrick is in his third season with the Steelers after leaving the Miami Dolphins, DKPittsburghSports reports.

He is the second player to test positive over the last three days, the first being quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, 39, of Ohio, who tested positive on Saturday, missing the game against the Lions on Sunday, as ESPN reported.

Both men are required to be symptom free and have two negative tests before they are able to rejoin the team; until then, they remain on the Steelers' Reserve-COVID list, the outlet says.

