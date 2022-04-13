Three Brothers, Two Girls ID'd After Their 'Happy Families' Were Torn Apart By PA House Fire

A community has been rocked after five teenagers were killed in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Monday, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the house fire at 226 Slingerland Road in Genesee around 3 a.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.

“Five juvenile victims were unable to get out," state police say.

Three of the children’s parents’ Charlie and Michele Erway, were able to escape— the mom jumped out of the second floor of the home, but both "sustained serious injuries while trying to rescue the children" and were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York, according to the release by state police.

Michele Erway remains in the intensive care unit of Strong Memorial Hospital’s burn unit and Charlie is listed as an in-patient, as of Wednesday afternoon, state police say.

The teenagers have been identified as Krysta Kane, 16, of Scio, NY; Mikalah Roulo, 16, of Wellsville; and the three brothers are Raymond Charles Erway, 17, Tristan Wayne Erway, 16 and Evan Jordan Erway, 14, according to Pennsylvania state police Trooper Lauren Lesher and updates posted on social media by their extended family.

Roulo was a cousin of the Erway family, according to the police. She was a sophomore at Wellsville High School, officials say. She is survived by her parents Brian and Debbie Salmonson, according to a GoFundMe campaign page started by Kim Clark. In the first 24 hours, the campaign has raised nearly $10,000 of a $15,000 goal.

Another extended family member of the Erways posted on Facebook writing, "I wish I could see them all happy and smiling like this again. Our families are broken. 💔💔💔."

Krysta Kane was the girlfriend of Raymond 'Ray' Erway, according to another GoFundMe set up by her Aunt Melissa Stocking.

"Krysta was so in love with Ray Erway, another child lost in the fire, and he loved her as much. The only grace that we can come to terms with this is that they were together," Stocking wrote on the GoFundMe.

The campaign has already raised nearly $6,000 of a $50,000 goal as of Wednesday.

Kane was a sophomore at Scio Central School, officials say.

Kane is survived by her mother Jean, Father Jon, Step-Father Donny, younger sister Lelynn, her grandparents, aunt and uncle, many cousins, and extended family members, according to Stocking.

A third GoFundMe was set up for Charlie and Michelle Erway who are making funeral arrangements for their sons as they recover.

The Erway family was part of the Allegany County (N.Y.) Fair 4-H and the Potter County Fair, known for making a line of goat milk products called "Me and My Boys," family friend Rene Smith explains on the GoFundMe campaign page she launched.

That campaign has surpassed it's $40,000 goal raising $42,581 in less than two days from 517 donors.

The funeral arrangements for Raymond, Tristan, and Evan Erway are being handled by Olney-Foust Funeral Home of Ulysses, Pennsylvania.

All three boys attended Northern Potter High School, which is offering counseling for their teachers and classmates, according to a letter sent out to students' families on Tuesday.

Additionally, an Erway Family Fundraiser Auction Day will take place at the Northern Potter High School gym on Sunday, Apr. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, hosted by the Headwaters FFA/4H, according to a Facebook post.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement, possibly due to a chimney fire, police say. The deaths have been ruled accidents and the investigation has been closed according to Lesher.

If you would like to donate to Mikalah Roulo's family you can do so here, you can donate to the campaign for Krysta Kane's family here, and you can donate to the Erway family here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.