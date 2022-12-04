PA Home Consumed By Flames Leaves Five Children Dead, 2 Adults Suffering Burns

Five teenagers were killed in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Monday, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the house fire at Slingerland Road in Genesee around 3 a.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.

“Five juvenile victims were unable to get out," state police say.

Three of the children’s parents’ Charlie and Michele Erway were able to escape but both "sustained serious injuries while trying to rescue the children" and were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York, according to the release and a GoFundMe campaign started for one of the families of the victims.

The cause remains under investigation, but preliminary information indicates the fire started in the basement, according to state police, but it was possibly due to a chimney fire, fire officials say.

This is a developing story, more information is expected to be released. Follow Daily Voice for updates.

