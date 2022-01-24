Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice
PA Dad Found With More Than 1K Images Of Child Pornography: USDOJ

Jillian Pikora
Daniel Lee Boose with his then toddler age daughter in Gettysburg in 2019.
Daniel Lee Boose with his then toddler age daughter in Gettysburg in 2019. Photo Credit: Facebook (Dan Boose)

A central Pennsylvania father has pleaded guilty to possession of more than 1,000 images of child pornography-- mainly of children ages 7 to 13, according to a release by the US Department of Justice.

Daniel Lee Boose, age 39, of Gettysburg, has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson on Jan. 21, according to the release.

Boose pleaded guilty to possession and was also ordered to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison, according to the USDOJ.

Boose is the father of a young girl and he previously resided in York, according to his social media.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. You can find more information about Project Safe Childhood here

