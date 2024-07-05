Fair 97°

SHARE

96-Year-Old Killed In Adams County Crash: State Police

A 96-year-old passenger died after two cars collided in Tyrone Township on Thursday night, July 4, authorities said in a release. 

Route 234/East Berlin Road and Route 15 in Tyrone Township; PSP.

Route 234/East Berlin Road and Route 15 in Tyrone Township; PSP.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on Route 234/East Berlin Road near Route 15 around 11:30 p.m., according to state police

An eastbound Nissan Rogue was turning left onto the Route 15 onramp when it collided with a westbound Subaru Outback, crash investigators wrote. 

Fuji A. Smith of Shrewsbury was taken to Gettysburg Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. The driver of the Subaru she was riding in and all four people in the Nissan suffered "suspected minor injuries," troopers wrote. 

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE