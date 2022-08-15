Infant's Death Forces Pittsburgh's 4moms To Recall Over 2 Million Baby Swings, Rockers

The Pittsburgh based company 4moms has issued a recall of over 2 million infant swings, rockers after the death of a 10-month-old infant.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the massive recall on Monday, August 15.

"When the swing or rocker is not in the use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards," CPSC stated.

The recall is of MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers.

In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada.

According to the CPSC, 4moms had received two reports of infants becoming entangled in the strap under an empty MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat.

Now, a 10-month-old infant has died from asphyxiation as a result of the entanglement according to CPSC.

No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported, but the item has a strap in a similar spot.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

This recall includes only MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall.

The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with front-to-back gliding motion. The base has an analog knob and power button to control the range of motion of the rocker. The model number 4M-012 is located on the bottom of the unit.

"Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use," the CPSC said.

4moms is contacting all known purchasers directly, but if you have one of the above items you can contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or https://www.4moms.com and click on SAFETY & RECALL at the top of the page for more information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.