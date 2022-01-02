Airline Refusing To Ship Monkeys To US After PA Crash

No more monkeys jumping on the plane.

The airline responsible for bring hundred of monkeys to the US for laboratory experiments will stop the shipments, following a crash in Pennsylvania where monkeys escaped, according to PETA.

Kenya Airways came to the decision less than 24 hours after speaking with PETA, according to the organization. The airline flew the monkeys to John F. Kennedy International Jan. 21– just hours before the crash, according to the press release.

The tractor-trailer collided with a dump truck on Interstate 80 near Route 54 in Montour County– in below freezing temperatures, that same night, according to Pennsylvania state police.

The airline previously transported hundreds of monkeys from a Mauritius breeding farm to the U.S. to be used in laboratory experiments, PETA says.

The flights officially stop this month when the airline’s contract ends, PETA reports citing Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka and Chair Michael Joseph.

