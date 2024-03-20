Former convict, James Lee Kopp Jr., 53 of Hanover and East Berlin (although most recently from McSherrystown) kidnapped a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint from her yard in the 600 block of North Street in McSherrystown and fled the area, PSP detailed.

The McSherrystown Police Department was called "for a report of a child abduction involving a firearm" at the girl's home at 9:45 a.m. on March 20, Trooper Megan Frazer explained in the release.

A "be on the lookout" or BOLO was broadcast "to all local law enforcement agencies in the area and the Amber Alert process was initiated" although, within minutes, a Conewago Police officer saw Kopp's vehicle in the 5600 block of Hanover Road, Conewago Township, Frazer said.

A pursuit began and soon PSP Gettysburg joined the chase to capture Kopp, but approximately two miles in he pulled over as his vehicle broke down in the 1300 block of Littlestown Road. That's when he grabbed his gun and shot himself dead while still sitting in the driver's seat. The girl was "not injured and was reunited with her family," PSP said.

Since the incident ended quickly the Amber Alert process was canceled, PSP explained.

Kopp had been out of the Adams County Prison on $500,000 in surety bonds since March 13 after being arrested on March 8 in connection with an August 1, 2023 rape of a child, court records show. Bail was set by Magisterial District Judge Matthew Robert Harvey and the bond was posted by professional bondsman Christian Deardorff.

Kopp had been charged with the following according to his latest court docket:

Felony Rape of Child.

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Child.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child.

Felony Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses.

Felony Sexual Assault.

Felony Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above.

Felony Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age.

Felony Criminal Use Of Communication Facility.

Felony Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly or Permitting Child.

Felony Child Pornography.

He was scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christopher A. Snyder at 1 p.m. on April 17.

Kopp also had a criminal record for fleeing from the police, as well as traffic and tax violations starting with a police pursuit on Christmas Day in 1994. He was sentenced to pay fines and serve approximately six months of probation for the Dec. 25 chase, migrated court records show.

