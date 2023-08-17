HAZMAT: Asphalt Spills On US-15: PennDOT (Developing)

The truck blew a tire and veered off US 15 going into the woods — spilling asphalt the entire time, according to PennDOT spokesperson Frizti Schreffler.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 19.4 in Tyrone Township around 8 a.m. on Aug. 17, as shown on 511pa.

Shortly after that crash, there a crash (that possibly was due to rubbernecking) in southbound lanes. It involved three vehicles, Schreffler explained. More details were not immediately available.

The northbound lanes were still closed as of 1:45 p.m. but the southbound lanes have reopened.

The tanker driver was injured in the crash, but their current condition has not been released.

This is the second crash that caused major closures in Central Pennsylvania due to a blown-out tired this month. The other crash was on Interstate 81 and left five people dead, including ATV star Dane Molander.

Last month, a bear was stuck dead on US 15 also in Adams County. That was one of two crashes involving a bear on a highway in Central PA in less than 24 hours. The other crash was on I-81 and the motorcyclist that struck the bear died a few days later.

