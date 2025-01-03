The crash happened in the northbound lane of the 5900 block of Bernville Road, at 4:59 a.m. on, PA State PoliceReading detailed in a release.

A 2017 GMC Savanadriven by 55-year-old Bernard Scherr, was heading south when he crossed the double yellow line and struck a 2008 Ford Edge head-on, PSP Trooper Joseph Guiliano explained.

Scherr's vehicle caught fire after the collision. He had been wearing his seatbelt and required mechanical extraction, according to PSP. He was taken to Reading Hospital with injuries of unknown severity, police said.

The Edge spun into the northbound lane and came to rest facing south. The driver, 27-year-old Erikka J. Philips of Reading, who was also using a seatbelt, was transported to Reading Hospital by Northeastern Berks EMS with injuries of unknown severity, Trooper Guiliano detailed.

A 2-year-old girl in Philips' vehicle went into cardiac arrest and received life-saving measures from Western Berks EMS but was pronounced dead at Reading Hospital, authorities said.

Scherr exhibited "signs of impairment at the scene," police wrote. Criminal charges have not been filed at the time of publishing.

This crash remains under investigation.

The family of the young victim is invited to contact Daily Voice to share about her life, as well as fundraiser or funeral information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

