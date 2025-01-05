Partly Cloudy 23°

Gun Left In Church During Service Sparks Charges: PA State Police

A man is facing charges after allegedly leaving his firearm under a seat at a church service, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The incident occurred at a church on East Swamp Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, on Sunday, Dec. 15 at approximately 9 a.m., state police said.

The man attended the service and returned home, leaving his firearm behind under his seat in the nave, according to authorities.

A church member discovered the weapon while cleaning and contacted state police.

The owner of the firearm was identified, and charges are pending approval from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, troopers said.

