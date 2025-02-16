Mostly Cloudy and Windy 42°

Jose Pelico Gonon Killed In Middletown Township Crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed on a dark, rainy stretch of W. Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township, Delaware County, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Jose Luis Pelico Gonon

Jose Luis Pelico Gonon

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Checo Pelico @checo.pelico.3
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper vehicle. 

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper vehicle. 

 Photo Credit: Instagram/PA State Police @pastatepolice
Jillian Pikora
Jose L. Pelico Gonon, 35, original of Guatemalan but most recently of Media, was fatally hit by an Acura RDX driven by Christopher Conley, 22, of Havertown, at approximately 8:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to the release.

Gonon had crossed the northbound lanes onto a raised concrete island dividing the highway before stepping into the southbound left lane, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, investigators said. Conley, traveling south in the left lane, struck Gonon with the front bumper of his vehicle, causing further impact to the hood and windshield, the release detailed.

Gonon came to rest about 50 feet from the point of impact in the southbound right lane and was rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center by Rocky Run Fire Co. EMS, where he was pronounced dead. Conley, who was wearing a seatbelt, was uninjured, police said.

The crash occurred near Citizens Bank at 1055 W. Baltimore Pike, with no streetlights in the area. The roadway was wet due to active rain, troopers noted. Two witnesses were present, and no further injuries were reported.

No charges have been filed as of now, and the investigation is ongoing, state police said.

Daily Voice has reached out to his family who is raising funds to send his body back to his family in Guatemala. The contact information for his family is the Facebook posts below. 

