Jose L. Pelico Gonon, 35, original of Guatemalan but most recently of Media, was fatally hit by an Acura RDX driven by Christopher Conley, 22, of Havertown, at approximately 8:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to the release.

Gonon had crossed the northbound lanes onto a raised concrete island dividing the highway before stepping into the southbound left lane, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, investigators said. Conley, traveling south in the left lane, struck Gonon with the front bumper of his vehicle, causing further impact to the hood and windshield, the release detailed.

Gonon came to rest about 50 feet from the point of impact in the southbound right lane and was rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center by Rocky Run Fire Co. EMS, where he was pronounced dead. Conley, who was wearing a seatbelt, was uninjured, police said.

The crash occurred near Citizens Bank at 1055 W. Baltimore Pike, with no streetlights in the area. The roadway was wet due to active rain, troopers noted. Two witnesses were present, and no further injuries were reported.

No charges have been filed as of now, and the investigation is ongoing, state police said.

Daily Voice has reached out to his family who is raising funds to send his body back to his family in Guatemala. The contact information for his family is the Facebook posts below.

