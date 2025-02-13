Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 1 In Delaware County: PA State Police

Troopers responded to 1055 W. Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway, authorities said.

The 35-year-old man was found suffering from a head injury and was rushed to Crozer Hospital with severe, traumatic injuries, police said.

A witness told investigators that the victim had attempted to cross the road when he stepped into oncoming traffic and was hit in the right southbound lane by an Acura RDX, according to police.

The driver of the Acura remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The victim was pronounced dead from his injuries at approximately 9:30 p.m., state police said. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

