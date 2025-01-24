The December 9, 2024, killing was just one piece of a sprawling illegal firearms operation carried out by Charles Fulforth, 41, of Jenkintown; Kelvin Roberts, 42, of Philadelphia; Jeremy Fuentes, 26, of Philadelphia; Aaron Hiller, 24; Marcus Lee Jackson, 33; Jonathan Rodriguez, 26; Corry K. Simpson, 38; and Frances Staten, 38, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Detectives linked the group to a sophisticated operation that produced and sold 3D-printed firearms, often without serial numbers, rendering them untraceable, Steele said. The organization also manufactured and sold machine gun conversion devices, or "switches," capable of converting semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic firearms, as well as firearm suppressors.

The alleged operation unraveled after investigators connected them to a Glock-style firearm found at the scene of the December 9 shooting, Steele said. That weapon was traced back to Fulforth, a central figure in the trafficking ring, who used 3D printing technology to manufacture firearms and accessories in a clandestine laboratory, authorities said.

Captured text message exchanges from November and December 2024 revealed the group’s ongoing firearms transactions, including detailed discussions about pricing, trades, and modifications to the weapons, according to court documents.

**The Wawa Theft Connection**

On December 9, 2024, Cheltenham Township police responded to a theft in progress at a Wawa on Limekiln Pike in Wyncote, PA. Officers arrested Marcus Lee Jackson and Nadia Daniely, who were found with crack cocaine and a 3D-printed Taurus G2C-style firearm in their car. Detectives later tied this firearm to Fulforth’s operation through its distinct design, Steele said.

**Illegal Firearms Enterprise**

The organization’s communications exposed numerous illegal transactions, including:

- A November 17, 2024, trade involving a Girsan MC9 pistol by Fuentes.

- Multiple sales facilitated by Fulforth, including firearms with obliterated serial numbers.

- A planned December 16, 2024, sale that was thwarted by law enforcement during a raid on Fuentes’ residence in Philadelphia.

In addition to firearms trafficking, the group’s modifications significantly increased the weapons' lethality. For example, adding suppressors and machine gun switches boosted firearm prices by $1,000 or more, Steele said.

**Other Arrests**

Investigators believe Aaron Hiller, Marcus Lee Jackson, Jonathan Rodriguez, Corry K. Simpson, and Frances Staten played supporting roles in the trafficking ring, aiding in the transportation, modification, and sale of illegal firearms. Jackson was arrested on December 9 with a firearm directly linked to Fulforth’s operation, while Staten allegedly assisted in firearm transfers and modifications, authorities said.

The defendants face numerous charges, including corrupt organizations, illegal firearm transfers, and possession of untraceable firearms. All eight remain in custody awaiting preliminary hearings.

**Conclusion**

"The untraceable nature of 3D-printed firearms fundamentally undermines existing gun laws," Steele said. "These weapons are increasingly showing up at crime scenes, creating significant risks to public safety."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

