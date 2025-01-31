Matthew Hill, 40, was found dead in the kitchen of a home on the first block of West Farnum Street on Jan. 25, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. A physical assessment revealed evidence of sharp-force trauma.

Hill was stabbed during a domestic incident inside the home, investigators said. There is no threat to the public, but authorities have not released further details, Lancaster police said.

Hill’s family released a statement saying they are “heartbroken” over his “tragic and untimely passing.”

“Matthew was a 40-year-old father, brother, and loved one who was taken too soon due to a domestic dispute that should have never escalated to violence,” the statement read.

“The media has tried to paint Matthew as nothing more than his past, but we refuse to let his story be reduced to a single chapter. He was a man who faced adversity, served his time, and was working to move forward. He was more than his mistakes—he was a human being who deserved grace, dignity, and respect.”

Hill was released from federal prison in June 2024 after serving time for armed bank robbery. He was facing multiple pending cases at the time of his death, including theft and DUI charges, court records show.

His family is calling for justice and urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We ask our community to stand with us,” the family said. “Help us change the narrative and bring attention to the real issue: finding who is responsible for Matthew’s death.”

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

