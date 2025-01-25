Matthew Hill, 40, was pronounced dead at 9:49 a.m. in the kitchen of a residence on the 50 block of West Farnum Street in Lancaster City, according to Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The coroner's office responded to a cardiac arrest call at 9:10 a.m. Upon arrival, investigators found Hill unresponsive in the kitchen with evidence of sharp-force trauma, officials said.

Hill, who was released from federal prison in June 2024 after serving a sentence for the armed bank robbery of National Penn Bank in Cumru Township, Berks County on Nov. 7, 2013, faced new charges in May 2024 for armed carjacking and using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Federal court records show that Hill's trial was scheduled for June 2025 after a continuance was granted in December 2024. The court cited the need for adequate preparation and ensuring a fair proceeding.

Hill’s death occurred the day after a major bank robbery in Lancaster City on Jan. 24, which led to road closures and a significant police presence. At the same time, there is no clear connection between Hill and the robbery. Click here to read our full report on that case.

Hill’s body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination, and an autopsy has been scheduled. The manner and cause of death remain under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.