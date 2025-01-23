Car Crashes Into Bus Shelter Near Target On Lincoln Highway East (Photos)

The Lafayette, Witmer, and Ronks Fire Companies, along with Lancaster EMS and East Lampeter Township police, were dispatched to the crash in the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East around 8:30 p.m., according to the Lafayette Fire Company.

Engine 62-1 from Witmer was the first to arrive, confirming the crash location directly across from the store. The driver was uninjured but trapped inside the vehicle after it collided with the shelter, fire officials said.

Crews from Engine 63-1 and Rescue 48 joined in stabilizing the structure before freeing the driver by removing the passenger-side wall of the shelter. The driver was then transported to a hospital for evaluation, firefighters said.

Paradise Customs Towing cleared debris from the vehicle, while PennDOT or the transit authority was expected to handle additional cleanup. Westbound Lincoln Highway was closed at Route 896 for about an hour during the operation.

No further details have been released.

