Police Incident Closes Streets In Lancaster (Developing)

An active police incident has closed portions of S. Duke Street and S. Plum Street in Lancaster, authorities announced on Friday, Jan. 24.

 Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police
 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The incident is centered on the 800 block of S. Duke Street and the 400 block of S. Plum Street, according to a release posted on Lancaster Bureau of Polic 10:59 a.m.

While officials stated there is no danger to the public, they are urging residents and commuters to avoid the area during this time.

The cause of the incident and additional details have not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

