The horse-and-buggy and vehicle collided at the intersection of PA 340 and School Lane Road in the Salisbury Township, Gap area around 6:30 p.m.

The road was completely closed "due to the vehicle rolling over," Schreffler said. The area fully reopened just after 8 p.m.

There is no word of any injuries to the people or the horse involved in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

