Stephen J. Carroll, 49, has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, official oppression, and institutional sexual assault, among other offenses, according to the Pennsylvania State Police and Attorney General's Office.

The alleged crimes occurred between 2009 and recent years while Carroll was employed as a Scranton police officer and stationed at the high school. The assaults allegedly took place at his home and on school property, investigators said.

Carroll's case was filed on Thursday, Dec. 19, before Magisterial District Judge Sean E. Gallagher. He was arraigned the following day, with bail set at $500,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, court records show.

According to court filings, Carroll has been charged with 46 offenses, including unlawful contact with a minor, forcible rape, sexual assault, and institutional sexual assault, spanning several incidents that date back to Sept. 1, 2009. The charges reflect multiple allegations involving force, lack of consent, and abuse of authority.

“This public servant took an oath to protect his community and was specifically assigned to look out for the well-being of students — instead he used his position of authority to groom and sexually assault multiple teenagers,” Henry said in a statement.

Pennsylvania State Police Captain James Cuttitta added, “The safety and well-being of our children and students are our highest priority, and any violation of that trust is both deeply disturbing and unacceptable.”

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Deputy Attorney General Heather Castellino and Senior Deputy Attorney General Helen H. Park.

