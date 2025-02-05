Sophia Franklin, 16, was last seen at her residence in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, authorities explained. She is three months pregnant.

Investigators say she is believed to be with Gary F. Day, the father of her unborn child, who was last seen at her home at 7:48 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. A no-contact order is in place between the two, police said.

Day is driving a black 2014 Buick LaCrosse, initially bearing Arkansas license plate BBR 20L. Authorities later said he switched the plate to a Pennsylvania tag: KGW5186. The vehicle has been spotted using multiple plates, and it was last seen in Wisconsin on the morning of Monday, Feb. 3.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.