Fair 33°

SHARE

Sophia Franklin, Pregnant WI Teen May Be In PA With Gary Day

A pregnant Wisconsin teen who vanished under an Amber Alert may now be in Pennsylvania with a man barred from having contact with her, authorities announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Gary F. Day (right) and Sophia Franklin (left)

Gary F. Day (right) and Sophia Franklin (left)

 Photo Credit: Wisconsin Amber Alert
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Sophia Franklin, 16, was last seen at her residence in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, authorities explained. She is three months pregnant.

Investigators say she is believed to be with Gary F. Day, the father of her unborn child, who was last seen at her home at 7:48 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. A no-contact order is in place between the two, police said.

Day is driving a black 2014 Buick LaCrosse, initially bearing Arkansas license plate BBR 20L. Authorities later said he switched the plate to a Pennsylvania tag: KGW5186. The vehicle has been spotted using multiple plates, and it was last seen in Wisconsin on the morning of Monday, Feb. 3.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE