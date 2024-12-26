Legendary Eagles Linebacker Bill Bergey Dies At 79 After Cancer Battle

“After a long hard 3-year battle, Dad lost his fight with Cancer. The best father, friend, grandfather, football player and outright great person in this world. I will truly miss him. Love you dad,” wrote his son, Jake Bergey, in a heartfelt post.

Bergey, born on February 9, 1945, in South Dayton, New York, rose to prominence as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. He began his football career at Arkansas State University, where his exceptional skills earned him All-American honors. Selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 1969 NFL/AFL Draft, Bergey quickly made a name for himself, earning Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season.

In 1974, Bergey was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he became a cornerstone of the team’s defense. Known for his leadership, toughness, and ability to read the field, Bergey was named to the Pro Bowl four times during his tenure with the Eagles. He set an NFL record for most interceptions by a linebacker and was instrumental in leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1980.

Bergey’s achievements were recognized with his induction into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. Even after his retirement, he remained a beloved figure in the Eagles community, contributing to pregame and postgame coverage for over two decades.

In 2021, Bergey was diagnosed with oral cancer. True to his fighting spirit, he faced the disease with courage and resilience, drawing inspiration from fellow athletes who had undergone similar challenges.

Beyond his legendary football career, Bergey was a devoted family man. He lived in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Micky Kay, and cherished his time with his three sons and numerous grandchildren. Known for his humility and warmth, Bergey’s impact extended beyond the gridiron, touching the lives of countless fans and community members.

As the Philadelphia Eagles community and the broader NFL world mourn the loss of a true legend, Bergey’s legacy as an extraordinary athlete and an even greater person will endure. His contributions to the sport and his unwavering spirit will continue to inspire future generations.

Bergey’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

