Gunfire, Vehicle Fire Close Cameron Street In Harrisburg (Developing)

Reports of gunfire and a vehicle fire have shut down part of Cameron Street in Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County Public Safety.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Emergency crews were dispatched to the area near Kelker Street just after 10:30 a.m., dispatchers said.

PennDOT reported police activity on PA 230 eastbound between Arsenal Boulevard, Cameron Street, Maclay Street, and Herr Street. All lanes are currently closed at this location.

The incident is expected to disrupt traffic until approximately 12:00 p.m., according to PennDOT's most recent update at 10:53 a.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

