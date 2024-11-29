According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a home on Canvasback Drive in Oliver Township on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 8:31 a.m., for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest. The baby, identified as "CR," was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where doctors determined she had sustained injuries consistent with severe physical abuse.

The affidavit reveals that Melendez admitted to shaking the baby "one good time" after she slipped off his lap and hit the ground while he was asleep. He withheld details of the incident until confronted by investigators, later confessing that he shook her head in frustration, describing how her head "rocked back and forth."

Medical reports detailed in the affidavit noted extensive subdural hematomas, retinal hemorrhages, and bruising, all indicative of abusive head trauma. The child was pronounced dead on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 10:35 p.m., after being removed from life support.

Melendez is now facing the following charges:

Felony 1 : Aggravated assault – victim less than 13 years old and defendant 18 or older.

: Aggravated assault – victim less than 13 years old and defendant 18 or older. Felony 2 : Aggravated assault – victim less than 6 years old and defendant 18 or older.

: Aggravated assault – victim less than 6 years old and defendant 18 or older. Felony 2 : Endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian commits the offense.

: Endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian commits the offense. Felony 1 : Aggravated assault – attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference.

: Aggravated assault – attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference. Misdemeanor 1: Simple assault.

Melendez remains held without bail at Perry County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 3:00 p.m. before Judge Fredrick Cabell Jr.

This is a developing story, Daily Voice has reached out to the family and the court for more information about this tragic turn of events. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.