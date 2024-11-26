The infant was removed from life support on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at 6:30 p.m., and passed away at 10:35 p.m., according to family sources. As a result, Melendez now faces a Felony 1 Murder charge in addition to five other charges:

Felony 1 : Aggravated assault – victim less than 13 years old and defendant 18 or older.

: Aggravated assault – victim less than 13 years old and defendant 18 or older. Felony 2 : Aggravated assault – victim less than 6 years old and defendant 18 or older.

: Aggravated assault – victim less than 6 years old and defendant 18 or older. Felony 2 : Endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian commits the offense.

: Endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian commits the offense. Felony 1 : Aggravated assault – attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference.

: Aggravated assault – attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference. Misdemeanor 1: Simple assault.

Melendez remains in custody at Perry County Prison after bail was denied on Nov. 25, 2024, due to the homicide charge, court records show.

State police allege that on Thursday, Nov. 15, at a home on Canvasback Drive in Oliver Township, Melendez admitted to shaking the baby “one good time” after she fell from his lap while he was asleep. The infant was rushed to Penn State Hershey Medical Center in cardiac arrest, where doctors determined her injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma.

Melendez's preliminary arraignment was held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at 2:15 p.m. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. before Judge Fredrick Cabell Jr., court records indicate.

This is a developing story, Daily Voice has reached out to the family and the court for more information about this tragic turn of events. Check back here for updates.

